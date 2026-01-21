Drug Bust in Hamirpur: Seven Arrested with 'Chitta'
Seven individuals, including a couple, were apprehended in two separate operations for possession of 53.61 grams of 'chitta', an adulterated form of heroin. The arrests took place in Hamirpur, and legal action under the NDPS Act 1985 is underway as further investigations continue.
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Hamirpur arrested seven individuals, including a couple, involved in drug peddling. The arrests were made in two separate operations leading to the seizure of 53.61 grams of 'chitta', an adulterated form of heroin.
In the first operation, conducted in Pratapnagar's Ward No 3, police apprehended Aditya Pandit, his wife Anu Kumari, along with Rajesh Kumar, Lalit Thakur, and Naresh Kumar, confiscating 39.78 grams of the contraband. All arrested individuals hailed from Hamirpur and were apprehended following a tip-off.
On the same day, two more suspects, Sukhvinder Singh from Una district and Sahil from Pathliyar village, were arrested with 13.83 grams of chitta near Bhota town. Hamirpur Police Superintendent Balbir Singh Thakur confirmed the arrests and highlighted that cases under the NDPS Act 1985 have been registered, with further investigations underway.
