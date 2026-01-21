Left Menu

Majumdar Targets TMC Over Electoral Roll Controversy

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of misleading the public regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Leading a protest in his constituency, he emphasized alleged corruption and law issues, provoking an electoral confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:53 IST
Majumdar Targets TMC Over Electoral Roll Controversy
Union minister Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of deceiving citizens over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in West Bengal.

Majumdar, addressing a rally in Balurghat, emphasized that names were being struck off the electoral rolls disproportionately in Bengal compared to other states, suggesting bias and fear among the TMC ranks.

As tensions rise over alleged procedural harassment and possible demographic shifts, protests across West Bengal amplify calls for political change ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, as Majumdar and the BJP rally support against TMC's 'misrule'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

 India
2
Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

 Global
3
Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

 Switzerland
4
Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026