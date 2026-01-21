Majumdar Targets TMC Over Electoral Roll Controversy
Union minister Sukanta Majumdar accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of misleading the public regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Leading a protest in his constituency, he emphasized alleged corruption and law issues, provoking an electoral confrontation.
Union minister Sukanta Majumdar has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of deceiving citizens over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in West Bengal.
Majumdar, addressing a rally in Balurghat, emphasized that names were being struck off the electoral rolls disproportionately in Bengal compared to other states, suggesting bias and fear among the TMC ranks.
As tensions rise over alleged procedural harassment and possible demographic shifts, protests across West Bengal amplify calls for political change ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, as Majumdar and the BJP rally support against TMC's 'misrule'.
