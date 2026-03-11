INS Trikand Visits Mauritius, Joins National Day Celebrations

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on 10 March 2026 as part of its ongoing operational deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region.

The port call highlights India’s continued maritime engagement with friendly nations in the region and aims to strengthen defence and strategic ties with Mauritius.

Participation in Mauritius National Day Parade

During its visit, INS Trikand will take part in the 58th Mauritius National Day celebrations on 12 March 2026.

The ship’s crew will contribute to the celebrations through:

A marching contingent participating in the parade

A naval band performance

An integral helicopter fly-past during the National Day Parade at Champ de Mars, Port Louis

These activities symbolize the strong defence partnership and close people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius.

Senior-Level Engagements and Exchanges

Captain Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, is scheduled to meet with senior officials from the Government of Mauritius and the Mauritius Coast Guard during the visit.

In addition to official engagements, the visit will include several professional and cultural exchanges such as:

Cross-training visits between naval personnel

Friendly sports fixtures

Community service activities

These interactions are designed to promote goodwill and deepen cooperation between the two maritime forces.

Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

The Indian Navy said the port call is intended to enhance operational interoperability, strengthen maritime cooperation, and reinforce bilateral relations between India and Mauritius.

India and Mauritius share longstanding strategic ties in maritime security, capacity building, and regional stability in the Indian Ocean.

The visit of INS Trikand further underscores India’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with Indian Ocean nations and supporting a secure and cooperative maritime environment in the region.