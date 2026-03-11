Left Menu

INS Trikand Visits Mauritius, Joins National Day Celebrations

The port call highlights India’s continued maritime engagement with friendly nations in the region and aims to strengthen defence and strategic ties with Mauritius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:23 IST
INS Trikand Visits Mauritius, Joins National Day Celebrations
During its visit, INS Trikand will take part in the 58th Mauritius National Day celebrations on 12 March 2026. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on 10 March 2026 as part of its ongoing operational deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region.

The port call highlights India’s continued maritime engagement with friendly nations in the region and aims to strengthen defence and strategic ties with Mauritius.

Participation in Mauritius National Day Parade

During its visit, INS Trikand will take part in the 58th Mauritius National Day celebrations on 12 March 2026.

The ship’s crew will contribute to the celebrations through:

  • A marching contingent participating in the parade

  • A naval band performance

  • An integral helicopter fly-past during the National Day Parade at Champ de Mars, Port Louis

These activities symbolize the strong defence partnership and close people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius.

Senior-Level Engagements and Exchanges

Captain Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, is scheduled to meet with senior officials from the Government of Mauritius and the Mauritius Coast Guard during the visit.

In addition to official engagements, the visit will include several professional and cultural exchanges such as:

  • Cross-training visits between naval personnel

  • Friendly sports fixtures

  • Community service activities

These interactions are designed to promote goodwill and deepen cooperation between the two maritime forces.

Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

The Indian Navy said the port call is intended to enhance operational interoperability, strengthen maritime cooperation, and reinforce bilateral relations between India and Mauritius.

India and Mauritius share longstanding strategic ties in maritime security, capacity building, and regional stability in the Indian Ocean.

The visit of INS Trikand further underscores India’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with Indian Ocean nations and supporting a secure and cooperative maritime environment in the region.

 

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026