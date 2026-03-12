Left Menu

Tragic Drone Strike: Medics Targeted in Donetsk

A Ukrainian drone attack reportedly killed eight medics and injured 10 at a medical facility in Donetsk, a region primarily under Russian control. The Russian Defence Ministry condemned the act as a violation of international humanitarian law. Ukraine has not yet commented on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

An alleged drone attack by Ukraine has resulted in the death of eight medics and injuries to ten others at a medical facility located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The incident, which is said to have occurred on Tuesday, took place in an area largely held by Russian forces. While the ministry claimed that the destruction was deliberate, there was no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities regarding the allegations.

The Russian ministry emphasized that the targeted facility was not used for military purposes and labeled the attack as a gross violation of international humanitarian rules and human decency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

