Tragic Drone Strike: Medics Targeted in Donetsk

An alleged drone attack by Ukraine has resulted in the death of eight medics and injuries to ten others at a medical facility located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The incident, which is said to have occurred on Tuesday, took place in an area largely held by Russian forces. While the ministry claimed that the destruction was deliberate, there was no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities regarding the allegations.

The Russian ministry emphasized that the targeted facility was not used for military purposes and labeled the attack as a gross violation of international humanitarian rules and human decency.

(With inputs from agencies.)