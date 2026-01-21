U.S.-Russia Peace Talks: Envoy and Kushner Set to Meet Putin in Moscow

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced he will be traveling to Moscow with Jared Kushner to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. This meeting is set at the Russian government's request, signifying a noteworthy gesture from their side.

Last week, the Kremlin confirmed it was preparing for discussions in Moscow, particularly concerning peace talks around the Ukraine conflict, although no specific dates were finalized initially. Witkoff expressed optimism that Putin might join Trump's Board of Peace, indicating that an invitation has been extended to the Russian leader.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, stated that dialogues with the U.S. on resolving the almost four-year-long war with Russia would progress at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, during the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)