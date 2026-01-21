Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Peace Talks: Envoy and Kushner Set to Meet Putin in Moscow

Steve Witkoff, special envoy, accompanied by Jared Kushner, will travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for peace discussions. Organized at the Russians' request, these talks aim to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Further negotiations are set for the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:24 IST
U.S.-Russia Peace Talks: Envoy and Kushner Set to Meet Putin in Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced he will be traveling to Moscow with Jared Kushner to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. This meeting is set at the Russian government's request, signifying a noteworthy gesture from their side.

Last week, the Kremlin confirmed it was preparing for discussions in Moscow, particularly concerning peace talks around the Ukraine conflict, although no specific dates were finalized initially. Witkoff expressed optimism that Putin might join Trump's Board of Peace, indicating that an invitation has been extended to the Russian leader.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, stated that dialogues with the U.S. on resolving the almost four-year-long war with Russia would progress at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, during the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

 India
3
Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

 India
4
India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026