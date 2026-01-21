South Korea's Martial Law Drama: Court Convicts Ex-Prime Minister
A South Korean court has sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for his role in the 2024 imposition of martial law by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol. This verdict sets a precedent for other pending rebellion cases against Yoon and allied officials. The controversial martial law decision significantly impacted South Korea's political landscape and international standing.
In a landmark verdict, a South Korean court sentenced ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in jail for his involvement in the controversial 2024 martial law imposed by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol. The court found the act constituted a rebellion, ruling Han played a crucial role in legitimizing the illegal decree.
The decision underscores the severity of the rebellion charges gripping South Korea, with Han's conviction expected to influence upcoming trials related to the martial law incident. Yoon, already facing multiple criminal charges, insists his actions aimed to combat political opposition and were misunderstood.
The political fallout from this crisis has been significant, impacting South Korea's global reputation and internal stability. Other top officials have also been indicted, highlighting the breadth of the alleged rebellion's impact on the nation's governance.
