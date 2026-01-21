Left Menu

South Korea's Martial Law Drama: Court Convicts Ex-Prime Minister

A South Korean court has sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for his role in the 2024 imposition of martial law by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol. This verdict sets a precedent for other pending rebellion cases against Yoon and allied officials. The controversial martial law decision significantly impacted South Korea's political landscape and international standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:29 IST
South Korea's Martial Law Drama: Court Convicts Ex-Prime Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a landmark verdict, a South Korean court sentenced ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in jail for his involvement in the controversial 2024 martial law imposed by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol. The court found the act constituted a rebellion, ruling Han played a crucial role in legitimizing the illegal decree.

The decision underscores the severity of the rebellion charges gripping South Korea, with Han's conviction expected to influence upcoming trials related to the martial law incident. Yoon, already facing multiple criminal charges, insists his actions aimed to combat political opposition and were misunderstood.

The political fallout from this crisis has been significant, impacting South Korea's global reputation and internal stability. Other top officials have also been indicted, highlighting the breadth of the alleged rebellion's impact on the nation's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

 India
3
Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

 India
4
India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026