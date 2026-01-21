Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Sikh Gurus: SGPC Calls for Action
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded action against former Delhi chief minister Atishi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Sikh Gurus during an Assembly session. The BJP also accused Atishi, urging an apology. An FIR is demanded amid claims that a shared video was doctored.
- Country:
- India
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is calling for legal action against former Delhi chief minister Atishi. This comes after she allegedly made derogatory remarks about Sikh Gurus during a speech in the Delhi Assembly, which significantly upset Sikh sentiments globally.
During a discussion to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of the Ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, the BJP accused Atishi of using 'insensitive words.' The party demands an apology, stating that her comments undermine the House's dignity and hurt religious sentiments, as per the official records.
The SGPC filed a formal complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, demanding an FIR. Atishi has denied wrongdoing, stating that the video footage circulated is doctored. Despite this, the matter has been referred to the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee amid calls for strong legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SGPC Demands Action Over Alleged Remarks Against Sikh Gurus
Controversy Sparks Over Alleged Remarks Against Sikh Gurus
Kashmiri youth visit Delhi Assembly; learn latest initiatives, history of legislative body
Never made any derogatory remark against Sikh Gurus: Atishi in written reply
Sikh Sentiments Stoked: Controversy Erupts in Delhi Assembly