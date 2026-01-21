Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Sikh Gurus: SGPC Calls for Action

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is calling for legal action against former Delhi chief minister Atishi. This comes after she allegedly made derogatory remarks about Sikh Gurus during a speech in the Delhi Assembly, which significantly upset Sikh sentiments globally.

During a discussion to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of the Ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, the BJP accused Atishi of using 'insensitive words.' The party demands an apology, stating that her comments undermine the House's dignity and hurt religious sentiments, as per the official records.

The SGPC filed a formal complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, demanding an FIR. Atishi has denied wrongdoing, stating that the video footage circulated is doctored. Despite this, the matter has been referred to the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee amid calls for strong legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)