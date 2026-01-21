Delhi Police Crackdown: Arrests Linked to Saddam Gouri Gang Revealed

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals connected to the infamous Saddam Gouri gang, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The arrests took place in the Dwarka locality where illegal arms were being sourced according to police reports.

Identified as Ravi, also known by his aliases Budhi and Jalebi, and Nishant, the duo was caught in possession of country-made firearms. Ravi, a seasoned criminal with a history of at least 14 cases, was taken into custody on January 11 with a loaded firearm, leading to a case under the Arms Act.

Interrogations revealed that Ravi had turned to crime after associating with the Saddam Gouri gang, aiming to extort drug dealers and bootleggers in Dwarka. The armaments were intended to support this illicit operation, shedding light on a broader network of organized crime that the police are now investigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)