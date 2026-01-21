Delhi's Ambitious Plan: Cleaning the Yamuna by 2028
The Delhi government plans to increase its sewage treatment capacity to 1,500 MGD by 2028, striving to clean the Yamuna river. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized coordination with neighboring states and detailed enhancements like new sewage plants and connecting unauthorized colonies to the network.
In an ambitious move to rejuvenate the Yamuna river, the Delhi government is set to escalate its sewage treatment capacity to 1,500 million gallons per day (MGD) by 2028, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a strategic meeting on Wednesday.
Gupta underscored the Yamuna's significance to Delhi, calling it the city's lifeline. She stressed the necessity of cooperation with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, given these states' contributions to the river's pollution. Plans include significant infrastructure upgrades, like new treatment plants and enhanced connectivity in unauthorized colonies, aiming for comprehensive wastewater management by the set deadline.
The initiative involves upgrading existing facilities and adding new decentralized sewage treatment units, tackling untreated sewage flows. Further, Gupta urged for prompt identification of sites for bio-mining to improve waste management. These steps are pivotal to Delhi's ecological and public health goals, promising cleaner waterways for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
