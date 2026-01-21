Bulldozer Politics in Raipur: A Controversial Response to Crime

In a dramatic move Wednesday, Raipur's civic authorities deployed a bulldozer to demolish the residence of Abdul Sajjhad Ansari, a 55-year-old man accused of raping a nine-year-old child. The contested demolition, citing illegal construction, has become a focal point of political debate.

The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC), under heavy police presence, razed the structure at Jhanda Chowk. Officials justified the action by asserting that Ansari's property obstructed a busy road and encroached on government land.

However, the public dismantling has drawn sharp criticism from Congress, who alleged the ruling BJP government seeks to distract from its governance failures. They accuse the BJP of eroding legal norms with heavy-handed tactics, amid a contentious political climate.