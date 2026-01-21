Bulldozer Politics in Raipur: A Controversial Response to Crime
In Raipur, civic authorities demolished an allegedly illegal house belonging to Abdul Sajjhad Ansari, a man accused of raping a nine-year-old girl. While the action was part of a government crackdown on illegal encroachments, it sparked criticism from the Opposition, highlighting tensions around governance and legal processes.
In a dramatic move Wednesday, Raipur's civic authorities deployed a bulldozer to demolish the residence of Abdul Sajjhad Ansari, a 55-year-old man accused of raping a nine-year-old child. The contested demolition, citing illegal construction, has become a focal point of political debate.
The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC), under heavy police presence, razed the structure at Jhanda Chowk. Officials justified the action by asserting that Ansari's property obstructed a busy road and encroached on government land.
However, the public dismantling has drawn sharp criticism from Congress, who alleged the ruling BJP government seeks to distract from its governance failures. They accuse the BJP of eroding legal norms with heavy-handed tactics, amid a contentious political climate.
