Historic Motion: Opposition Seeks Removal of Chief Election Commissioner

The opposition plans to submit a notice in Parliament to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of bias toward the ruling BJP. This marks the first attempt to remove a CEC in India. A Supreme Court-like procedure is needed, involving parliamentary motions and investigative committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:25 IST
In a historic move, the opposition is preparing to submit a notice in both Houses of Parliament, seeking the removal of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner. This unprecedented action stems from accusations of Kumar siding with the ruling BJP in what the opposition calls 'vote chori' (stealing votes).

According to the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the procedure mirrors that of removing a Supreme Court judge. It requires a motion, signed by a considerable number of members, to be accepted in either House before moving forward.

Upon acceptance of the motion, a committee, including the Chief Justice or a Supreme Court judge, a high court chief justice, and a distinguished jurist, will investigate the case. The CEC will have the chance to defend himself. If Parliament removes him, Kumar loses retirement benefits, but voluntary resignation preserves them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

