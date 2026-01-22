India to Launch National Legislative Index to Digitise Democratic Accountability

India’s parliamentary leadership has unveiled plans for a National Legislative Index aimed at making legislatures more effective, people-centric, transparent and accountable, marking a major step toward technology-enabled democratic governance.

The announcement was made by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla in his valedictory address at the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC), held at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan, Lucknow, from January 19 to 21, 2026. The three-day conference concluded today with broad consensus on reforms to modernise legislative functioning.

A Data-Driven Benchmark for Legislatures

Shri Om Birla said the proposed National Legislative Index will enable objective evaluation and comparative assessment of legislative bodies across the country, fostering healthy competition and improved performance in public interest. A committee has already been constituted to take the initiative forward.

The index is expected to assess legislatures on objective parameters, encouraging higher standards of debate, efficiency, accountability and citizen engagement—while aligning legislative performance with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Minimum 30 Sittings a Year for State Legislatures

The Lok Sabha Speaker also called for at least 30 sittings annually in State Legislatures, emphasising that more frequent sessions lead to deeper, more meaningful and result-oriented discussions.

“The more the House functions, the more effectively people’s aspirations can be articulated,” he said, stressing that legislatures must remain a living platform for democratic expression rather than episodic forums.

‘Discussion, Not Disruption’

Addressing the media, Shri Birla strongly cautioned against frequent disruptions in legislative proceedings, particularly ahead of the forthcoming Budget Session.

“Planned and continuous disruptions weaken democracy. The greatest loss is suffered by citizens,” he said, appealing to leaders and members of all political parties to strengthen the culture of discussion and dialogue, not disruption.

He underlined that democratic accountability is continuous, not limited to elections alone.

Presiding Officers as Custodians of Democracy

Shri Birla said Presiding Officers are not merely procedural authorities but “sentinels of the Constitution and custodians of democratic decorum.” Their impartiality, sensitivity and firmness, he noted, play a decisive role in shaping the direction and credibility of legislative institutions.

Six Key Resolutions Adopted

The conference adopted six major resolutions, including commitments to:

Re-dedicate legislative functioning toward achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047 Ensure a minimum of 30 sittings per year in State Legislatures Strengthen use of technology for citizen-centric and transparent legislative processes Provide leadership in deepening democratic traditions and participatory governance Enhance digital capacity building and research support for MPs and MLAs Create the National Legislative Index for benchmarking legislative performance

Technology at the Core of Legislative Reform

Plenary sessions focused on three forward-looking themes:

Leveraging digital technology for transparent and efficient legislative processes

Capacity building of legislators, including digital tools and analytical support

Strengthening legislative accountability to citizens

The emphasis on technology reflects a broader shift toward data-driven governance, digital legislatures, and participatory democracy.

Largest AIPOC to Date

With participation from 36 Presiding Officers across 24 States and Union Territories, the 86th AIPOC was the largest conference in the history of the forum.

Shri Birla noted that platforms like AIPOC play a vital role in inter-institutional cooperation, coordination among legislatures, and improving governance outcomes.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats, and all delegates for the successful conduct of the conference.

A Milestone for Parliamentary Democracy

The 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference has emerged as a significant milestone in India’s journey toward a more robust, accountable, technology-enabled and citizen-focused parliamentary democracy, setting the stage for measurable legislative reform in the years ahead.