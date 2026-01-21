High Profile Heist: Sabarimala Temple Gold Plundering Revealed

The Kerala High Court dismissed bail pleas from former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar and others, linked to the notorious Sabarimala gold theft case. The court labeled this incident as a 'joint loot' of Lord Ayyappa's cherished belongings under the pretense of protection.

Justice A Badharudeen denied relief to Padmakumar, former TDB administrative officer B Murari Babu, and jeweller Roddam Pandurangaiah Naga Govardhan, citing substantial evidence from prosecution records. The court underscored how the unique historic value of the stolen gold makes these crimes a distinct category, not typically eligible for bail.

The court insisted that releasing Padmakumar could hinder ongoing investigations, particularly impacting efforts to recuperate the looted gold. Investigators probe further into the involvement of others tied to the disappearance from the shrine's Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil structures.

