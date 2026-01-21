Left Menu

High Profile Heist: Sabarimala Temple Gold Plundering Revealed

The Kerala High Court rejected bail pleas of ex-Travancore Devaswom Board members regarding the Sabarimala gold theft. Justifying its decision, the court cited the serious nature of the allegations, emphasizing the ongoing investigation's crucial phase and potential influence by the accused on evidence recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:38 IST
High Profile Heist: Sabarimala Temple Gold Plundering Revealed
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court dismissed bail pleas from former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar and others, linked to the notorious Sabarimala gold theft case. The court labeled this incident as a 'joint loot' of Lord Ayyappa's cherished belongings under the pretense of protection.

Justice A Badharudeen denied relief to Padmakumar, former TDB administrative officer B Murari Babu, and jeweller Roddam Pandurangaiah Naga Govardhan, citing substantial evidence from prosecution records. The court underscored how the unique historic value of the stolen gold makes these crimes a distinct category, not typically eligible for bail.

The court insisted that releasing Padmakumar could hinder ongoing investigations, particularly impacting efforts to recuperate the looted gold. Investigators probe further into the involvement of others tied to the disappearance from the shrine's Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
3
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
4
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026