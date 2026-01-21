Supreme Court Weighs Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor

A controversial case involving Donald Trump's bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook reached the U.S. Supreme Court, raising crucial questions about the separation of powers and the central bank's independence. The court's decision could set a precedent for presidential authority over federal agencies.

Facing skepticism from both conservative and liberal justices, the Trump administration argued that unproven mortgage fraud allegations justified the unprecedented move. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh challenged the administration's views, warning of potential threats to the Fed's autonomy.

The case has significant implications for the Federal Reserve's ability to operate independently of political influences while setting interest rates. The justices raised concerns about economic consequences, highlighting the importance of maintaining a stable and autonomous central bank.

