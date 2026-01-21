Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor

The U.S. Supreme Court examines Donald Trump's efforts to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook amid unproven fraud allegations. This case challenges the Fed's independence and highlights issues around presidential powers. Conservative justices expressed concerns about potential impacts on the economy and central bank stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:48 IST
A controversial case involving Donald Trump's bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook reached the U.S. Supreme Court, raising crucial questions about the separation of powers and the central bank's independence. The court's decision could set a precedent for presidential authority over federal agencies.

Facing skepticism from both conservative and liberal justices, the Trump administration argued that unproven mortgage fraud allegations justified the unprecedented move. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh challenged the administration's views, warning of potential threats to the Fed's autonomy.

The case has significant implications for the Federal Reserve's ability to operate independently of political influences while setting interest rates. The justices raised concerns about economic consequences, highlighting the importance of maintaining a stable and autonomous central bank.

