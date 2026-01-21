High Court Intervenes in Lawyers' Strike in Maharajganj

The Allahabad High Court has taken decisive action regarding the ongoing lawyers' strike in Maharajganj, mandating the district's deputy director of consolidation (DDC) to proceed with cases based on merit, irrespective of the lawyers' continued absence from court proceedings.

This directive was issued by Justice Kshitij Shailendra following a petition by Chinkai, who sought expedited resolution of his case pending with the DDC. The state counsel indicated that multiple hearing dates were set but were unproductive due to the lawyers' strike.

Echoing a Supreme Court decision which states that lawyers do not hold the right to strike, the High Court has permitted direct appearances by involved parties and restricted legal representatives from the ongoing case, stipulating a decision deadline by March 15, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)