Left Menu

Turmoil in Northeast Syria: Drone Strike Strains Ceasefire

A drone strike allegedly by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces reportedly killed seven Syrian soldiers, potentially threatening a ceasefire. The Syrian Democratic Forces denied involvement, attributing the explosion to Syrian movements. Tensions rise, challenging Kurdish autonomy and international relations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:35 IST
Turmoil in Northeast Syria: Drone Strike Strains Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A reported drone strike by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed seven Syrian soldiers, according to the government in a statement released Wednesday. This incident, however, was denied by the SDF and has cast doubt on an already fragile ceasefire in the northeast.

The Syrian army labeled the attack a significant escalation as it claimed the strike took place when soldiers secured a captured base filled with explosives. In response, the SDF maintained it carried out no such attack and blamed Syrian forces for violating a tenuous truce.

The recent flare-up threatens regional stability, impacting Kurdish autonomy and involving major players like the U.S. and Turkey, both with vested interests. Still, the SDF agreed to a ceasefire, cautioning against further military action while focusing on its core priority of protecting Kurdish regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
2
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
3
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
4
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026