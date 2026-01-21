Turmoil in Northeast Syria: Drone Strike Strains Ceasefire

A reported drone strike by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed seven Syrian soldiers, according to the government in a statement released Wednesday. This incident, however, was denied by the SDF and has cast doubt on an already fragile ceasefire in the northeast.

The Syrian army labeled the attack a significant escalation as it claimed the strike took place when soldiers secured a captured base filled with explosives. In response, the SDF maintained it carried out no such attack and blamed Syrian forces for violating a tenuous truce.

The recent flare-up threatens regional stability, impacting Kurdish autonomy and involving major players like the U.S. and Turkey, both with vested interests. Still, the SDF agreed to a ceasefire, cautioning against further military action while focusing on its core priority of protecting Kurdish regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)