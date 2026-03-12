Allegations and Accusations: Political Tensions Escalate in West Delhi

Political tensions in West Delhi have escalated following allegations by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh. Singh accused unidentified individuals, allegedly linked to BJP MLA Umang Bajaj, of assaulting AAP councillor Jyoti Gautam and party worker Sanjay Bhairava during a road inspection in Rajendra Nagar constituency.

Addressing a press conference, Singh detailed the incident, stating it occurred during a visit to oversee ongoing civic work. He alleged that the assault was motivated by an attempt to prevent AAP from taking credit for infrastructure improvements. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor countered these claims, suggesting that AAP members caused the disturbance and an accident.

The AAP MP has called for urgent action from the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police. He also mentioned another case involving an extortion threat to former MLA Somesh Shokeen. Singh vowed to address both matters in Parliament. Meanwhile, Kapoor criticized AAP's past handling of civic funds in Inderpuri ward projects.

