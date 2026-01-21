Jammu and Kashmir DGP Calls for Decisive Action Against Threats to Peace

Jammu and Kashmir's Police chief, Nalin Prabhat, has taken a strong stand against security threats in the region, particularly ahead of Republic Day. During a security review meeting in Shopian, Prabhat directed police to respond firmly to anti-national activities threatening peace and public safety.

The comprehensive meeting aimed to assess the security landscape and operational readiness of the police force, with a focus on law and order, counter-terrorism measures, and crime prevention. Prabhat urged intensified area control and intelligence-driven operations to maintain tranquility during upcoming celebrations.

While emphasizing zero tolerance for threats to national security, the DGP also highlighted the need for community-friendly policing. He encouraged officers to continue their commitment to professionalism and uphold the rule of law to ensure a secure environment for Shopian's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)