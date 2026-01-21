Tragedy Strikes as Fire Devastates Karachi Shopping Mall

A devastating fire consumed Karachi's Gul Plaza shopping mall, leading to the recovery of up to 25 bodies from the charred remains, raising the death toll to around 50. This tragic incident marks the port city's deadliest fire outbreak in over a decade.

The fire erupted late Saturday night and rapidly spread through the sprawling complex, known for its family-owned stores. Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khoso reported that the bodies retrieved are undergoing DNA matching for identification. Challenges in identification have made it difficult to provide an exact death toll, which stood at 29 on Tuesday.

Efforts to contain the blaze continued until Tuesday, leaving Gul Plaza in ruins. As rescue operations press on, 84 individuals remain unaccounted, feared dead. This catastrophic event draws parallels to the 2012 factory inferno that claimed over 260 lives in Karachi, touching a deep chord of grief within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)