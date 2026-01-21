Boko Haram's Deadly Raid: Nigerian Soldiers Ambushed in Borno

At least eight Nigerian soldiers perished, and 50 sustained injuries following a Boko Haram attack on a military formation in Borno State, according to reports from security sources on Wednesday.

The Monday assault saw militants on motorcycles and armored vehicles assaulting the troops, who have been actively combating insurgents in the Timbuktu Triangle, an area notorious for militant activity in northeastern Nigeria.

The insurgents engaged the military in intense combat. The military's statement on Wednesday indicated that troops had neutralized an explosive-laden vehicle and thwarted additional attacks. However, another vehicle breached their defenses, resulting in casualties among soldiers and civilian militia members.

(With inputs from agencies.)