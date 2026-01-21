Left Menu

Boko Haram's Deadly Raid: Nigerian Soldiers Ambushed in Borno

At least eight Nigerian soldiers died and 50 were injured in an Islamist Boko Haram insurgent attack on military positions in Borno State. The militants used motorcycles and armored vehicles in the skirmish that is part of ongoing efforts to eliminate insurgent strongholds in northeastern Nigeria.

At least eight Nigerian soldiers perished, and 50 sustained injuries following a Boko Haram attack on a military formation in Borno State, according to reports from security sources on Wednesday.

The Monday assault saw militants on motorcycles and armored vehicles assaulting the troops, who have been actively combating insurgents in the Timbuktu Triangle, an area notorious for militant activity in northeastern Nigeria.

The insurgents engaged the military in intense combat. The military's statement on Wednesday indicated that troops had neutralized an explosive-laden vehicle and thwarted additional attacks. However, another vehicle breached their defenses, resulting in casualties among soldiers and civilian militia members.

