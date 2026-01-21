Strategic Alliance: Northern Command's Tactical Operations in Kathua

The Army's Northern Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, conducted a strategic visit to Kathua district on Wednesday to assess anti-terror operations actively underway in the region, according to official statements.

During the visit, Lt Gen Sharma was joined by two high-ranking officers: the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu's White Knight Corps, Lt Gen P K Mishra, and the GOC of Himachal Pradesh's Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat. This collaborative inspection underscores the importance of leadership unity against terrorism.

The high-profile military delegation visited the Joint Control Centre in Rampur, where Lt Gen Sharma undertook a thorough evaluation of troop readiness in the Bani Macchedi Sector. Discussion points included enhancing inter-command cooperation and refining strategies for joint operations against terrorist threats in the current operational climate, a key focus of the Northern Command's recent post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)