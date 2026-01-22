Left Menu

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Agreement News

Wall Street indices surged following an announcement from President Trump about reaching an agreement on Greenland, preventing new tariffs on European allies. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw significant gains, reflecting the positive market reaction to the news.

Updated: 22-01-2026 01:57 IST
Wall Street's main indices experienced a significant boost on Wednesday afternoon as news broke that a deal regarding Greenland had been reached. This development has averted potential new U.S. tariffs on European allies, sending a wave of optimism through the markets.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, President Trump declared that a framework for a future agreement concerning Greenland and the broader Arctic Region had been established. This announcement coincided with his decision not to impose the tariffs that were due to take effect on February 1st.

Immediately following the revelation, key Wall Street benchmarks surged. At 3:06 p.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 732.01 points, or 1.51%, to reach 49,220.6. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 103.68 points, or 1.53%, to 6,900.54, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 386.98 points, or 1.69%, to 23,341.31, reflecting the positive response from investors.

