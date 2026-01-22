Left Menu

Putin Joins Trump's Peace Board Initiative

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to join a Peace initiative Board. The initiative aims to help resolve global conflicts. Trump's remarks came after discussions with NATO chief Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 01:57 IST
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to join a Board aimed at fostering global peace.

The announcement came during a meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This initiative is a part of Trump's broader strategy to address and potentially resolve ongoing global conflicts by involving influential international leaders.

