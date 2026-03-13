Market Turmoil: Fed's Next Moves Amid Middle East Conflict

The Federal Reserve is at the center of attention this week as investors seek clarity on interest-rate prospects amid the heightened volatility caused by the Middle East conflict. The conflict, especially the Iran crisis, has surged oil prices, sending ripples through global markets.

During its two-day meeting, the Fed will address pressing questions about how the increased energy prices will influence inflation and economic growth. Projections due on Wednesday are crucial, with markets now cautiously re-evaluating previous rate cut hopes as the oil crisis escalates.

Amidst intensifying market fluctuations, analysts remain focused on updated Fed projections and Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming press conference. The ongoing geopolitical uncertainties underscore the challenges for economic planning and investor strategies in the coming months.

