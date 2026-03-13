Left Menu

Hollywood Stars Set to Score from Commentary Booth

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will commentate on Wrexham's match against Swansea, marking five years since they acquired the team. After purchasing the club for $2.5 million in 2021, Wrexham has since gained global renown, currently standing at sixth place in the Championship, close to Premier League promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wrexham | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a unique anniversary celebration, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will trade the boardroom for the commentary booth this Friday. The actors, who became co-owners of Wrexham football club five years ago, will be calling the game against Swansea on Sky Sports.

The duo, who candidly admitted to having little experience in sports commentary, brought much attention to Wrexham following their $2.5 million purchase of the club when it was languishing in the fifth tier of English football in 2021. Since then, Wrexham has been featured in the documentary "Welcome to Wrexham," gaining global recognition.

With only 10 games remaining, Wrexham is in sixth place in the Championship, poised for a potential promotion to the Premier League, a dream run for the club and its celebrity owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

