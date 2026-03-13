Hollywood Stars Set to Score from Commentary Booth

In a unique anniversary celebration, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will trade the boardroom for the commentary booth this Friday. The actors, who became co-owners of Wrexham football club five years ago, will be calling the game against Swansea on Sky Sports.

The duo, who candidly admitted to having little experience in sports commentary, brought much attention to Wrexham following their $2.5 million purchase of the club when it was languishing in the fifth tier of English football in 2021. Since then, Wrexham has been featured in the documentary "Welcome to Wrexham," gaining global recognition.

With only 10 games remaining, Wrexham is in sixth place in the Championship, poised for a potential promotion to the Premier League, a dream run for the club and its celebrity owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)