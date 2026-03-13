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Cracking Down on Delhi's Traffic Fraud Syndicate

The Delhi Police arrested two more members, including the mastermind, of a traffic fraud syndicate that sold fake exemption stickers to vehicle drivers, facilitating evasion of no-entry restrictions. The operation led to 20 arrests, unraveling an organized network that pressured police and traffickers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:37 IST
Cracking Down on Delhi's Traffic Fraud Syndicate
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The Delhi Police has intensified its crackdown on a sophisticated 'traffic fraud and extortion syndicate' with the arrest of two more individuals, including the suspected mastermind.

The scheme involved selling counterfeit exemption stickers to drivers of commercial vehicles, enabling them to bypass traffic restrictions during no-entry hours in Delhi.

The two arrested are part of a network that produced and distributed fake 'markas' to exempt vehicles from traffic checks, ultimately exposing an organized effort to manipulate the enforcement system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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