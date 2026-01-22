Left Menu

High Alert in the Baltic: Undersea Infrastructure at Risk

Finland's Defence Command has highlighted ongoing threats to the Baltic Sea's undersea infrastructure, likely posed by Russia. Despite increased vigilance and reported incidents, no conclusive evidence implicates Russian involvement. The rising number of suspicious activities around Finland's military further escalates concerns in the region.

Updated: 22-01-2026 12:30 IST
Finland's Defence Command has identified a persistent threat to the undersea infrastructure of the Baltic Sea, with Russia noted as a possible risk factor. This revelation comes as part of its annual military intelligence review, released Thursday.

The Baltic Sea has been closely monitored following multiple disruptions to power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines post-2022, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Heightening tensions, Finnish authorities recently detained a vessel en route from Russia to Israel, suspecting it of undersea telecom sabotage on New Year's Eve. NATO has fortified its military presence in the area with frigates, aircraft, and naval drones to counter potential threats.

Major General Pekka Turunen, Finland's Chief of Intelligence, acknowledged Russia's capability to target underwater structures but emphasized a lack of direct proof against Russia or other state actors. Despite Russia's denial and its own defensive exercises, suspicious security incidents around Finnish military practices hint at heightened intelligence activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

