Trump's Vision: A New Era of Global Peace?

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to unveil his Board of Peace on Thursday, a new initiative originally intended to address the conflict in Gaza but now envisioned for broader global challenges. The move has sparked concerns about its potential to compete with or undermine the United Nations.

Trump, who will personally chair the board, has extended invitations to numerous world leaders. However, his proposition has been met with hesitation; some key allies have declined or reacted cautiously to the idea, given the significant $1 billion funding requirement for permanent members.

So far, no other UN Security Council permanent members have jumped on board, with Russia still analyzing the proposal and France and the UK opting out for now. Nonetheless, 35 countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have committed to the venture, signaling a complex geopolitical shift.