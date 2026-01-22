Fatal Knife Assault in North Delhi: Enmity Ends in Tragedy

In a tragic incident in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, five individuals, including a minor, were arrested on Thursday. They are accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old boy, reportedly due to prior enmity, according to police reports.

The suspects apprehended have been identified as Ajay Sharma, Sunny, Suraj, and Raju, along with an unidentified minor. The victim's altercation with Raju escalated when Raju allegedly summoned his accomplices, leading to the boy's deadly stabbing on Wednesday, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

The police are actively pursuing further investigations to uncover additional details about the case and determine the full sequence of events leading to this tragic outcome. The community awaits answers as authorities work through the nuances of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)