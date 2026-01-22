Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Duo in 2016 Murder Case

A Delhi court acquitted two men accused of murdering an 18-year-old in 2016, citing insufficient evidence. The prosecution could not establish a consistent chain of facts linking the accused to the crime. The men, accused of conspiracy and murder, were subsequently acquitted of all charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:19 IST
Delhi Court Acquits Duo in 2016 Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial decision, a Delhi court has acquitted two men accused of murder due to lack of sufficient evidence. The case, dating back to 2016, involved the alleged murder of an 18-year-old youth in Nihal Vihar. The prosecution struggled to prove the guilt of Shamshad alias Salman and Sunil Pal alias Sonu.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Talwar noted that the prosecution could not establish a coherent chain of facts that implicated both accused unequivocally. Victim Sallaudin, known as Sam, was reportedly stabbed multiple times in a forested area following a dispute over a phone number.

The court underscored that the circumstantial evidence and testimonies presented were inconsistent and unreliable, resulting in the acquittal of the accused of charges including criminal conspiracy, murder, and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Influencer Dream Leads to Runaway Adventure

Teen Influencer Dream Leads to Runaway Adventure

 India
2
Mittal Builders Pioneers Redevelopment in Mumbai's Iconic Matunga

Mittal Builders Pioneers Redevelopment in Mumbai's Iconic Matunga

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Remarks Against Sonia Gandhi in Kerala Assembly

Controversy Erupts Over Remarks Against Sonia Gandhi in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
India Condemns Embassy Trespassing in Croatia

India Condemns Embassy Trespassing in Croatia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026