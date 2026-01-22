Delhi Court Acquits Duo in 2016 Murder Case

In a significant judicial decision, a Delhi court has acquitted two men accused of murder due to lack of sufficient evidence. The case, dating back to 2016, involved the alleged murder of an 18-year-old youth in Nihal Vihar. The prosecution struggled to prove the guilt of Shamshad alias Salman and Sunil Pal alias Sonu.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Talwar noted that the prosecution could not establish a coherent chain of facts that implicated both accused unequivocally. Victim Sallaudin, known as Sam, was reportedly stabbed multiple times in a forested area following a dispute over a phone number.

The court underscored that the circumstantial evidence and testimonies presented were inconsistent and unreliable, resulting in the acquittal of the accused of charges including criminal conspiracy, murder, and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)