Nepal's Rescue Mission: Ensuring Safety for Citizens in Gulf Amid Tensions

Nepal is taking swift action to rescue over 5,000 of its citizens working across Gulf countries amidst rising tensions in West Asia, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Balananda Sharma emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of approximately 3 million Nepalese residing in the Gulf region. Individuals seeking to return home have registered through an online form, said ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri.

The ministry reported that 15 Nepali nationals were injured during recent missile attacks, an escalation attributed to Iran. The government has formed an Emergency Response Team to study the situation and prepare for the repatriation of citizens from risk areas.

