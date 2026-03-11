Left Menu

Nepal's Rescue Mission: Ensuring Safety for Citizens in Gulf Amid Tensions

Nepal is conducting rescue operations for over 5,000 Nepalese in Gulf countries due to West Asia tensions. The Foreign Ministry highlights the commitment to safely repatriate 3 million nationals. Recent missile attacks injured 15 Nepali citizens, prompting government response and preparation for repatriation from risk zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is taking swift action to rescue over 5,000 of its citizens working across Gulf countries amidst rising tensions in West Asia, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Balananda Sharma emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of approximately 3 million Nepalese residing in the Gulf region. Individuals seeking to return home have registered through an online form, said ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri.

The ministry reported that 15 Nepali nationals were injured during recent missile attacks, an escalation attributed to Iran. The government has formed an Emergency Response Team to study the situation and prepare for the repatriation of citizens from risk areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

