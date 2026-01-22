Left Menu

Revolutionizing Justice: The AI-Powered Leap in Online Dispute Resolution

A strategic partnership between jhana, a legal AI intelligence lab, and CADRE ODR, an online dispute resolution platform, aims to innovate digital arbitration through AI tools. This collaboration seeks to enhance dispute resolution efficiency, especially in regulatory matters, highlighting a significant shift in India's legal tech landscape.

Updated: 22-01-2026 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The period from 2018 to 2025 marked a transformative phase for Online Dispute Resolution (ODR), easing traditional court pressures in handling time-sensitive commercial and regulatory issues. A recent partnership sees jhana, a legal AI lab, joining forces with CADRE ODR, a leading dispute resolution platform, to integrate advanced AI-powered research tools.

This collaboration aims to provide enhanced legal research and analytical capabilities to arbitrators and mediators associated with CADRE ODR, particularly in securities market matters under SEBI's SMART ODR framework. Initial efforts will focus on select corporate commercial cases, with potential expansion based on user feedback.

Jhana is committed to offering onboarding, training, and technical support for its tools, with active feedback loops to align capabilities with real-world requirements. Industry insiders foresee this partnership driving the convergence of legal practice and technology in India, positioning ODR platforms as efficient alternatives to traditional court systems.

