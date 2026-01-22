Left Menu

Putin Pledges $1 Billion from Frozen Assets to Trump's Peace Board

President Vladimir Putin intends to donate $1 billion from Russia's U.S.-frozen sovereign assets to President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, aimed at global conflict resolution. However, the plan requires U.S. unblocking of these assets, which Russia views as illegally frozen. Detailed global collaboration is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:55 IST
In a recent turn of events, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's willingness to contribute $1 billion from its frozen U.S. sovereign assets to President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. The initiative, spearheaded by Trump, aims to resolve global conflicts and has extended participation to various world leaders, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump first introduced this peace initiative in September to address the Gaza conflict, proposing a $1 billion contribution from permanent board members. Putin's offer, announced in discussions with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, underscores Russia's commitment to global peace, particularly due to its unique relationship with Palestine, as per Kremlin reports.

However, the feasibility of this significant gesture remains uncertain, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need for U.S. authorities to unfreeze these assets, a condition Russia deems illegal. The ongoing dialogue between Putin and U.S. envoys underscores the potential significance of economic collaboration in achieving this ambitious peace effort.

