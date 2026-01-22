In a recent turn of events, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's willingness to contribute $1 billion from its frozen U.S. sovereign assets to President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. The initiative, spearheaded by Trump, aims to resolve global conflicts and has extended participation to various world leaders, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump first introduced this peace initiative in September to address the Gaza conflict, proposing a $1 billion contribution from permanent board members. Putin's offer, announced in discussions with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, underscores Russia's commitment to global peace, particularly due to its unique relationship with Palestine, as per Kremlin reports.

However, the feasibility of this significant gesture remains uncertain, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need for U.S. authorities to unfreeze these assets, a condition Russia deems illegal. The ongoing dialogue between Putin and U.S. envoys underscores the potential significance of economic collaboration in achieving this ambitious peace effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)