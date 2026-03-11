Battles Beyond the Arena: Ukraine's Paralympic Protests
Ukraine's National Paralympic Committee has accused the IPC and Milano Cortina 2026 organisers of systematic pressure and negative treatment. Issues include restrictions on flags and athlete accessories, prompting Ukraine to boycott the opening ceremony. The committee remains committed to fair play during the Games.
Ukraine's National Paralympic Committee has levelled serious allegations against the International Paralympic Committee and organisers of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games. The Ukrainian delegation claims systematic pressure through restrictions on flags, team briefings, and athlete accessories, prompting them to boycott the opening ceremony.
Incidents noted by Ukraine include being ordered to remove their national flag from the Paralympic village and facing delays in resolution. Officials were reportedly shocked by an incident involving the family of a biathlon gold medallist, which resulted in confiscated items due to non-verifiable texts on traditional scarves.
The IPC denies missteps, emphasizing adherence to Games regulations. The local organisers uphold that rules aim to ensure a respectful environment. Despite these tensions, the Ukrainian team has secured ten medals, including three golds, in this year's Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
