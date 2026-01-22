ASEAN's Philippines Chair Seeks Dialogue Amid Myanmar's Election Controversy

The Philippines, as the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is keen to hold continued discussions with opponents of Myanmar's ruling junta, amid controversial election results. The Philippines has not endorsed the elections but remains open to future outcomes that may emerge from these events.

Ma. Theresa Lazaro, ASEAN's special envoy on the Myanmar crisis, stated that while the elections are not supported, the focus is on what developments arise. Despite criticism and low voter turnout, the junta declared the election a victory, intended to bring stability to Myanmar, which has been engulfed in conflict since a 2021 coup.

A recent stakeholders' meeting in Tagaytay, the Philippines, featured discussions on de-escalation, aid delivery, and political dialogue. The meeting saw participation from various groups, including the Chin National Front. Lazaro emphasized the need for wider engagement and a longer term for ASEAN envoys to address Myanmar's crisis effectively.

