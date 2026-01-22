Rajasthan's Five-Day Banking Week Demand Gains Momentum
Rajasthan witnessed demonstrations demanding the implementation of a five-day banking week, as part of a nationwide agitation by the United Forum of Bank Unions. The protests highlighted the pending demand amid increasing workloads, staff shortages, and operational pressures on bank employees.
Rajasthan witnessed fervent demonstrations on Thursday as part of a national call by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) to demand the immediate implementation of a five-day banking week.
In Jaipur, employees formed a human chain from Statue Circle to Bhagwan Das Road, loudly voicing their demands during the midday protest. Similar actions took place across various bank branches in the state, underlining the widespread support for the cause.
Addressing the demonstrators, UFBU's convener Mahesh Mishra emphasized the longstanding nature of the demand, pointing to increasing workloads and staff shortages. He warned of intensified nationwide protests if the government and bank managements fail to respond positively.
