Left Menu

Rajasthan's Five-Day Banking Week Demand Gains Momentum

Rajasthan witnessed demonstrations demanding the implementation of a five-day banking week, as part of a nationwide agitation by the United Forum of Bank Unions. The protests highlighted the pending demand amid increasing workloads, staff shortages, and operational pressures on bank employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajasthan | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:28 IST
Rajasthan's Five-Day Banking Week Demand Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan witnessed fervent demonstrations on Thursday as part of a national call by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) to demand the immediate implementation of a five-day banking week.

In Jaipur, employees formed a human chain from Statue Circle to Bhagwan Das Road, loudly voicing their demands during the midday protest. Similar actions took place across various bank branches in the state, underlining the widespread support for the cause.

Addressing the demonstrators, UFBU's convener Mahesh Mishra emphasized the longstanding nature of the demand, pointing to increasing workloads and staff shortages. He warned of intensified nationwide protests if the government and bank managements fail to respond positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

 India
2
Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

 India
3
Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

 Global
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026