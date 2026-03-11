Left Menu

1MDB Liquidators Seek New Paths After Singapore Court Ruling

Liquidators for Malaysia's scandal-ridden 1MDB fund are exploring new legal avenues after their bid to sue banks was rejected in Singapore. Despite the setback, they plan to file statutory claims and seek justice for alleged fraud involving over $2.7 billion in financial losses linked to 1MDB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:53 IST
In a recent development, liquidators working to reclaim assets for Malaysia's scandal-plagued 1MDB sovereign wealth fund have announced intentions to explore 'possible workarounds' following a Singapore court's decision. The court upheld a previous dismissal of their attempt to sue Standard Chartered Bank and BSI Bank over alleged fraud.

Despite this legal hurdle, the liquidators emphasized their commitment to proceed with statutory claims, along with other ongoing claims. They have filed applications in Singapore to initiate the dissolution of certain British Virgin Island entities, with a court hearing expected soon.

The liquidators assert that fraudulent activities facilitated by Standard Chartered resulted in losses exceeding $2.7 billion over a decade ago. However, Singapore's High Court rejected their suit, highlighting that the nation's cross-border insolvency regulations, effective only from 2018, could not be applied retroactively. Nonetheless, the liquidators persist in their pursuit of accountability for those involved in financial misconduct associated with 1MDB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

