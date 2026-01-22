Left Menu

Fraudster Arrested for Jewellery Heist under False Job Pretenses

A 24-year-old man named Samyak was arrested by Gurugram police for allegedly defrauding women of their jewellery. Posing as a facilitator of job opportunities, he tricked women seeking employment into removing their jewellery under false pretenses and then fled with it. He has committed multiple crimes in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:13 IST
Fraudster Arrested for Jewellery Heist under False Job Pretenses
jewellery
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man identified as Samyak has been apprehended by the police in Gurugram for allegedly deceiving women and stealing their jewellery by promising them jobs. Samyak, originally from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, was captured at Basai chowk following a complaint by one of his victims.

The incident in question occurred on December 4 of the previous year when a woman and her friend, seeking employment, were approached by Samyak in Udyog Vihar Phase 1. He offered to help them secure jobs and took them to a company on his motorcycle. Upon returning, he falsely announced their hiring and convinced them that jewellery was not allowed inside the workplace, thus tricking them into removing their ornaments.

After the theft, the Gurugram police registered a case and successfully nabbed Samyak, who confessed to executing similar crimes in the area. During interrogation, he admitted to deceiving job-seeking women, exploiting their trust to abscond with their jewellery. Investigations into his criminal activities continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Director's Kolkata Visit: Unraveling the I-PAC Controversy

ED Director's Kolkata Visit: Unraveling the I-PAC Controversy

 India
2
Zelenskiy Discusses U.S. Security Guarantees and Peace Efforts

Zelenskiy Discusses U.S. Security Guarantees and Peace Efforts

 Ukraine
3
Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine

Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine

 India
4
Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026