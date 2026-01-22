Fraudster Arrested for Jewellery Heist under False Job Pretenses

A 24-year-old man identified as Samyak has been apprehended by the police in Gurugram for allegedly deceiving women and stealing their jewellery by promising them jobs. Samyak, originally from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, was captured at Basai chowk following a complaint by one of his victims.

The incident in question occurred on December 4 of the previous year when a woman and her friend, seeking employment, were approached by Samyak in Udyog Vihar Phase 1. He offered to help them secure jobs and took them to a company on his motorcycle. Upon returning, he falsely announced their hiring and convinced them that jewellery was not allowed inside the workplace, thus tricking them into removing their ornaments.

After the theft, the Gurugram police registered a case and successfully nabbed Samyak, who confessed to executing similar crimes in the area. During interrogation, he admitted to deceiving job-seeking women, exploiting their trust to abscond with their jewellery. Investigations into his criminal activities continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)