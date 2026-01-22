Left Menu

Arunachal's Path to Progress: Khandu Addresses Employee Concerns and Calls for Reform

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured state employees that issues with the National Pension Scheme and lateral entry would be addressed. At a service associations conference, Khandu emphasized administrative reforms, government integrity, and infrastructure improvements while encouraging collaboration and innovation among public service members for state development.

In a significant move, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured government employees that pressing issues surrounding the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and lateral entry into service roles would be addressed. The announcement came during the seventh general conference of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) in Pasighat, East Siang district, on Thursday.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed his commitment to resolving concerns related to the pension system, having already engaged in discussions with state representatives and delegates from neighboring regions. He pledged to escalate the matter to the central government at political and administrative levels. Regarding lateral entry into government service, Khandu revealed that the issue was being reassessed by the Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) to ensure fairness across all employee segments.

Highlighting the pivotal role of CoSAAP, Khandu encouraged better coordination among its units to streamline demands and make them more practical. He lauded government employees as essential to Arunachal's governance structure, emphasizing the importance of honesty, commitment, and rule adherence. The conference served as a platform for active dialogue on improving public administration and service delivery in the state, with participation from various legislators and officials.

