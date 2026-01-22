Left Menu

France Commits to Drone Innovation with Kamikaze Model

France has ordered long-range kamikaze drones from local firms to boost its drone production, inspired by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The remote-controlled munitions will be developed by MBDA and Aviation Design and are to be delivered by 2027. Details on the order's value remain undisclosed.

Paris | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:32 IST
  • France

France is taking significant strides in enhancing its military capabilities by placing its first order for long-range kamikaze drones. This decision follows closely in the wake of developments observed in the Ukrainian conflict, emphasizing the strategic utility of such drones.

According to the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), a contract was finalized in late December with the French missile maker MBDA and the drone manufacturer Aviation Design. These companies will collaborate to develop and deliver remotely controlled munitions by mid-2027.

Known as loitering munitions, these kamikaze drones are designed to crash directly into targets, causing self-destruction upon impact. While the DGA has kept the details regarding the financial aspect and quantity of the munitions under wraps, this marks a focused effort by France to bolster its drone technology, drawing significant insights from current international military engagements.

