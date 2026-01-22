Left Menu

Court Drama: Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic as Man Attempts Suicide

A man named Ravi attempted suicide by consuming poison in court, amid a domestic dispute with his wife. The incident happened after alleged violence towards his wife, Vidyashree. Ravi was taken to the hospital for treatment as an investigation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:48 IST
Court Drama: Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic as Man Attempts Suicide
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 35-year-old man attempted suicide by ingesting poison inside a court premise, as police reported.

Identified as Ravi from Kavu Maniadka, Ravi's actions came amidst a heated domestic dispute with his wife, Vidyashree, involving prior allegations of strangulation. Discussions over divorce proceedings were reportedly taking place, with an impending police case.

Ravi, who was supposed to report to the Sampya police station, instead consumed poison at the Puttur court complex. Emergency services rushed him to the Puttur Government Hospital, and subsequently to a facility in Mangaluru due to his deteriorating condition. Officials have identified the substance as a common insecticide, and investigations continue.

