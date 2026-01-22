Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

Devan, wanted for ramming his jeep into a police vehicle and injuring three officers, was arrested after being in hiding. The incident occurred following a police intervention at a temple event. Devan had threatened further violence before evading capture by altering his appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:55 IST
Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage
Devan
  • Country:
  • India

A manhunt concluded Thursday as police successfully captured Devan, the man suspected of deliberately crashing his jeep into a law enforcement vehicle, injuring three officers, police said.

Devan, who eluded capture by altering his appearance, was found hiding in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Officials reported that the incident was triggered when Devan, having been asked to leave a temple event, allegedly threatened further violence by jeopardizing parked vehicles and clashed with the police.

Following his arrest, it was revealed that Devan has been implicated in multiple criminal cases. This arrest brings a dramatic conclusion to a series of tense events that had unfolded in Pathanapuram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026