Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage
Devan, wanted for ramming his jeep into a police vehicle and injuring three officers, was arrested after being in hiding. The incident occurred following a police intervention at a temple event. Devan had threatened further violence before evading capture by altering his appearance.
A manhunt concluded Thursday as police successfully captured Devan, the man suspected of deliberately crashing his jeep into a law enforcement vehicle, injuring three officers, police said.
Devan, who eluded capture by altering his appearance, was found hiding in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Officials reported that the incident was triggered when Devan, having been asked to leave a temple event, allegedly threatened further violence by jeopardizing parked vehicles and clashed with the police.
Following his arrest, it was revealed that Devan has been implicated in multiple criminal cases. This arrest brings a dramatic conclusion to a series of tense events that had unfolded in Pathanapuram.
