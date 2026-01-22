Left Menu

Hate Speech Allegations Loom Over RSS Leader

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat is accused of delivering a hate speech promoting communal disharmony at a college event. The speech, accessible on YouTube, led to a police case. Authorities are investigating the incident, targeting event organizers and the YouTube channel for allegedly inciting hatred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:21 IST
Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been filed against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for purportedly delivering a hate speech at a program in a private college in Dakshina Kannada district, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The Puttur Town Police pursued legal action after local resident, Ramachandra K, lodged a complaint claiming Bhat made remarks that could instigate communal discord while addressing students and parents on January 12.

According to police, the complaint alleges Bhat's speech has the potential to spark communal tension and violence. The speech was subsequently uploaded on 'Vikasana TV' on YouTube, broadening its reach.

The complaint also implicates the event organizers and the YouTube channel as co-accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's sections on promoting group enmity and disrupting public harmony, police reported.

Senior police officials confirmed that investigations are underway. Witnesses present at the event will have their statements recorded, and circulated video content on social media will also be scrutinized as part of the investigation.

As of now, no arrests have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

