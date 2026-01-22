Left Menu

British Support in French Operation to Board Russian Tanker

British Defence Minister John Healey announced the UK's role in aiding a French operation to board a Russian tanker. The support included monitoring and tracking efforts, notably involving the HMS Dagger, as the tanker navigated the Straits of Gibraltar.

  • United Kingdom

In a statement on Thursday, British Defence Minister John Healey revealed that Britain played a crucial role in supporting a French mission to board a Russian tanker. This operation underscores the collaborative efforts between the UK and France in maritime security.

Healey detailed that the UK's assistance involved providing essential tracking and monitoring support. A key element of this support was the deployment of HMS Dagger, which kept a vigilant watch over the Russian tanker as it traversed the Straits of Gibraltar.

This operation highlights the strategic cooperation between allied nations in ensuring the safety and security of international waters. The involvement of British forces in this operation further cements the UK's commitment to international maritime stability.

