Left Menu

Morocco Plans Repatriation of Nationals from Iraqi Detention

Morocco is formulating plans to repatriate its nationals who fought for ISIS in Syria and are currently in Iraqi detention. The action plan considers fighters, women, and children in SDF camps. It follows U.S. efforts to transfer ISIS detainees to Iraq after the SDF collapsed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:45 IST
Morocco Plans Repatriation of Nationals from Iraqi Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morocco is preparing plans to repatriate its citizens who joined ISIS in Syria, now in Iraqi detention, a senior security official reported.

The U.S. initiated the transfer of ISIS detainees to Iraq after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces faltered, urging nations to reclaim their citizens.

An action plan addressing fighters, women, and children in SDF camps is underway, reflecting Morocco's strategic approach to manage its nationals involved in global jihadism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026