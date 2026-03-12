Morocco Plans Repatriation of Nationals from Iraqi Detention

Morocco is preparing plans to repatriate its citizens who joined ISIS in Syria, now in Iraqi detention, a senior security official reported.

The U.S. initiated the transfer of ISIS detainees to Iraq after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces faltered, urging nations to reclaim their citizens.

An action plan addressing fighters, women, and children in SDF camps is underway, reflecting Morocco's strategic approach to manage its nationals involved in global jihadism.

