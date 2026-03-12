Morocco Plans Repatriation of Nationals from Iraqi Detention
Morocco is formulating plans to repatriate its nationals who fought for ISIS in Syria and are currently in Iraqi detention. The action plan considers fighters, women, and children in SDF camps. It follows U.S. efforts to transfer ISIS detainees to Iraq after the SDF collapsed.
Morocco is preparing plans to repatriate its citizens who joined ISIS in Syria, now in Iraqi detention, a senior security official reported.
The U.S. initiated the transfer of ISIS detainees to Iraq after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces faltered, urging nations to reclaim their citizens.
An action plan addressing fighters, women, and children in SDF camps is underway, reflecting Morocco's strategic approach to manage its nationals involved in global jihadism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
