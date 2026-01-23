Door Wars: New ICE Memo Sparks Immigration Policy Debate

A controversial new directive from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) permits agents to forcibly enter homes without a warrant signed by a judge. This significant policy shift challenges long-standing legal advice provided to immigrant communities in the United States.

Under the longstanding rule, immigrants were advised not to open their doors to ICE officers without a judicial warrant. However, the directive obtained by the Associated Press indicates agents can now use force, granted they have an administrative warrant and meet certain conditions.

This development has sparked concern from legal experts and resulted in calls from lawmakers, like Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, for Congressional hearings. Critics argue the new policy could endanger lives and undermine trust in legal protections.