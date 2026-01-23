Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Risky Political Maneuver on Shaky Ground

In an ambitious but controversial move, President Donald Trump's attempt to annex Greenland has faced severe backlash globally. The prospect, widely unpopular with both American citizens and international allies, has left Trump with limited and unappealing options.

Trump's rhetoric, which included threats and mocked European leaders, initially suggested an aggressive stance. However, mounting opposition from European countries and within his political party has forced him to reconsider. Multiple Republican figures have publicly expressed disapproval, highlighting the policy's political risks.

As European nations send reinforcements and consider economic retaliations, Trump's administration is under pressure. With diplomacy and financial offers off the table, the risks of military action have become increasingly untenable, leaving Trump's Greenland annexation plan uncertain and criticized.

(With inputs from agencies.)