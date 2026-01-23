Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Risky Political Maneuver on Shaky Ground

This article analyzes the Trump administration's failed attempts to annex Greenland using military force, diplomacy, and economic means. Trump's aggressive rhetoric has faced backlash domestically and internationally, leading to a precarious political situation with potential economic repercussions. The European and Republican opposition further undermines Trump's controversial policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:18 IST
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Risky Political Maneuver on Shaky Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In an ambitious but controversial move, President Donald Trump's attempt to annex Greenland has faced severe backlash globally. The prospect, widely unpopular with both American citizens and international allies, has left Trump with limited and unappealing options.

Trump's rhetoric, which included threats and mocked European leaders, initially suggested an aggressive stance. However, mounting opposition from European countries and within his political party has forced him to reconsider. Multiple Republican figures have publicly expressed disapproval, highlighting the policy's political risks.

As European nations send reinforcements and consider economic retaliations, Trump's administration is under pressure. With diplomacy and financial offers off the table, the risks of military action have become increasingly untenable, leaving Trump's Greenland annexation plan uncertain and criticized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Valley Struggles to Regain Power After Storm Mayhem

Valley Struggles to Regain Power After Storm Mayhem

 India
2
Nordic Pension Funds Reassess U.S. Asset Risks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Nordic Pension Funds Reassess U.S. Asset Risks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
GD Goenka University Celebrates 11th Convocation with Dignitaries and Achievements

GD Goenka University Celebrates 11th Convocation with Dignitaries and Achiev...

 Global
4
Coco Gauff Advances Fiercely to Australian Open Fourth Round

Coco Gauff Advances Fiercely to Australian Open Fourth Round

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026