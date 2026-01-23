Spain Rejects Trump's 'Board of Peace' Initiative

In a decisive move, Spain has opted out of participating in U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' initiative, focused on tackling global conflicts. This decision aligns with Spain's support for multilateralism and the United Nations, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced at a recent EU summit in Brussels.

The initiative, designed to broker ceasefires and organize security in war-torn regions, drew its roots from Trump's Gaza peace plan. Notably absent at its launch at the World Economic Forum in Davos were several traditional U.S. allies, including Canada, Britain, and European Union countries, except for Hungary and Bulgaria.

Sanchez highlighted Spain's dedication to international law and multilateral engagement, underscoring the absence of the Palestinian Authority from the board as a significant factor in their decision. While Israel and several Middle Eastern nations, such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have joined the board, Spain remains firm in its stance.

