Spain Rejects Trump's 'Board of Peace' Initiative

Spain has declined to join the 'Board of Peace' initiative led by U.S. President Trump, citing its commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations. The board, focused on global conflict resolution, was launched without key allies. Spain's Prime Minister emphasized adherence to international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move, Spain has opted out of participating in U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' initiative, focused on tackling global conflicts. This decision aligns with Spain's support for multilateralism and the United Nations, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced at a recent EU summit in Brussels.

The initiative, designed to broker ceasefires and organize security in war-torn regions, drew its roots from Trump's Gaza peace plan. Notably absent at its launch at the World Economic Forum in Davos were several traditional U.S. allies, including Canada, Britain, and European Union countries, except for Hungary and Bulgaria.

Sanchez highlighted Spain's dedication to international law and multilateral engagement, underscoring the absence of the Palestinian Authority from the board as a significant factor in their decision. While Israel and several Middle Eastern nations, such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have joined the board, Spain remains firm in its stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

