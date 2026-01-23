Standoff Over Child Care Funding: Five States Challenge Federal Freeze
Five Democratic-controlled states are challenging the Trump administration's decision to pause funding for child care subsidies, claiming the move targets political opponents. The administration cites fraud concerns but hasn't detailed evidence. As a court decision looms, states argue the action violates protocol and harms low-income families.
In a intensifying legal battle, five Democratic-led states are urging a judge to compel President Donald Trump's administration to maintain financial support for child care subsidies and other crucial programs for low-income families.
The US Department of Health and Human Services recently halted funds, citing alleged unauthorized benefit distributions, but did not substantiate or clarify the selection of these specific states.
A court hearing set for Friday might decide if the temporary injunction remains, ensuring continued funds amidst a legal skirmish that the states assert disrupts essential aid programs indispensable to vulnerable communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)