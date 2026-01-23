Standoff Over Child Care Funding: Five States Challenge Federal Freeze

In a intensifying legal battle, five Democratic-led states are urging a judge to compel President Donald Trump's administration to maintain financial support for child care subsidies and other crucial programs for low-income families.

The US Department of Health and Human Services recently halted funds, citing alleged unauthorized benefit distributions, but did not substantiate or clarify the selection of these specific states.

A court hearing set for Friday might decide if the temporary injunction remains, ensuring continued funds amidst a legal skirmish that the states assert disrupts essential aid programs indispensable to vulnerable communities.

