Redefining Legal Success: The Rise of PS Law in India's Legal Landscape

The dominance of corporate law firms in India set a singular narrative within the legal market. However, PS Law Advocates & Solicitors has disrupted this narrative, challenging assumptions by focusing exclusively on matrimonial and family law. The firm's growth is led by Advocate Preeti Singh, a prominent figure in legal circles.

In approximately ten years, PS Law has established a strong presence across key legal districts in India. This growth mirrors the evolving reality of matrimonial litigation, which transcends geographical boundaries and involves complex factors like wealth and global family dynamics.

Co-founded by Dr. Sunklan Porwal, the firm distinguishes itself through sharp focus and strategic conduct, earning trust among elite clientele. Rather than expanding through various corporate verticals, PS Law remains steadfast in its commitment to family law, viewing it as pivotal to reputational, financial, and generational aspects.

