Left Menu

Redefining Legal Success: The Rise of PS Law in India's Legal Landscape

PS Law Advocates & Solicitors has created a niche in the Indian legal market through exclusive specialization in matrimonial and family law. Led by Advocate Preeti Singh, the firm challenges the notion that only corporate law firms achieve influence, focusing instead on maintaining trust, confidentiality, and impactful legal outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:28 IST
Redefining Legal Success: The Rise of PS Law in India's Legal Landscape
  • Country:
  • United States

The dominance of corporate law firms in India set a singular narrative within the legal market. However, PS Law Advocates & Solicitors has disrupted this narrative, challenging assumptions by focusing exclusively on matrimonial and family law. The firm's growth is led by Advocate Preeti Singh, a prominent figure in legal circles.

In approximately ten years, PS Law has established a strong presence across key legal districts in India. This growth mirrors the evolving reality of matrimonial litigation, which transcends geographical boundaries and involves complex factors like wealth and global family dynamics.

Co-founded by Dr. Sunklan Porwal, the firm distinguishes itself through sharp focus and strategic conduct, earning trust among elite clientele. Rather than expanding through various corporate verticals, PS Law remains steadfast in its commitment to family law, viewing it as pivotal to reputational, financial, and generational aspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arctic Defense: NATO's Strategic Shift Amid Greenland's Geopolitical Spotlight

Arctic Defense: NATO's Strategic Shift Amid Greenland's Geopolitical Spotlig...

 Global
2
Iran's top prosecutor says Trump's claim that Tehran halted execution of 800 protest prisoners is 'completely false', reports AP.

Iran's top prosecutor says Trump's claim that Tehran halted execution of 800...

 Global
3
Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be hoax: Police.

Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be ho...

 India
4
Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026